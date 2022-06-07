Congo Whistleblowers Win Defamation Case Against French Lawyer

A French court found that a lawyer for Afriland First Group SA’s unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo defamed two former bank employees who leaked data to anti-corruption groups and media outlets including Bloomberg News.
Eric Moutet was judged to have defamed Gradi Koko Lobanga, the former head of Afriland Congo’s internal-audit division, and Navy Malela Mawani, its comptroller, for saying they’d fabricated the leaked documents that included information on accounts linked to sanctioned individuals including Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler. The court also said Moutet defamed the Paris-based Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa, known as Pplaaf, which assisted the two men.