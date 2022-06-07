 Skip to content
Technology

ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

  • Dutch chipmaking machinery maker is adding 200 staff in China
  • Demand for the company’s gear has surged during chip crunch
Bloomberg News

ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.

The Dutch firm, whose machines are indispensable to making advanced semiconductors, is expanding its workforce 14% from about 1,400 currently. It recorded sales of 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in the 2021 financial year, accounting for 14.5% of global sales, the firm said in a statement Tuesday.