This combination of photos shows scenes Broadway performances from the musical "Six," top row from left, the Lynn Nottage play "Clyde's," and the musical "Paradise Square," bottom row from left, the musical "MJ," the play ""for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf," and the musical "A Strange Loop." (Boneau/Brian Brown/Polk & Co., The Press Room, O & M Co./DKC, Polk & Co. and Polk & Co. via AP)