China to Wrap Probe into Didi Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

  • Beijing will finish investigation of Didi and two other firms
  • Didi is headed for a Hong Kong debut after US delisting
The Didi Global Inc. app

Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg
Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Regulators are also finishing up their probes into data security at two other firms, Full Truck Alliance Co. and online recruitment platform Kanzhun Ltd., the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the discussion. Agencies including the Cyberspace Administration of China told executives from the three companies of their plan during meetings last week, the Journal added.