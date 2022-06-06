China Exports Disinflation as Stimulus Helps Cut Costs: Pantheon

China will ease global inflationary pressures this year as the nation’s pledges to support the economy help to cut production costs, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd.
The country recently detailed stimulus measures that focus on supporting production rather than boosting demand. Those efforts “will result in higher production at lower cost, and the lack of support for households minimizes the chances of China’s labor market following the US path,” Craig Botham, Pantheon’s chief China economist wrote in a note on Monday. China’s relatively high unemployment, in fact, means that “wage pressures are unlikely to be a problem,” they said.