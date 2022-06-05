 Skip to content
Politics

Sadiq Khan ‘Not at All’ Interested in Leading the Labour Party If Starmer Goes

Sadiq Khan at the annual Labour Party conference in Brighton.&nbsp;

Sadiq Khan at the annual Labour Party conference in Brighton. 

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
THE PRESS ASSOCIATION (Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent)

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook for the latest news and analysis.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has denied he has ambitions to lead the Labour Party in the event Sir Keir Starmer is forced to stand down.