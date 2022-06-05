More Immigration Not the Answer to Airport Travel Chaos, Says Shapps

Bloomberg Business of Sports lets you follow the money in the world of sports, reporting on trades, salaries, endorsements, contracts and collective bargaining. The show takes listeners inside the business end of the sports world, and explains what it means to fans and their pocketbooks.
Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize the world, empowering those nations that fully harness its potential. The U.S. is still seen as the world AI leader, but China is catching up. The race is central to the U.S.-China rivalry and a critical facet of the economic and military competition that will define the decade.
Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound
US to Let Eni, Repsol Ship Venezuela Oil to Europe, Reuters Says
Sadiq Khan ‘Not at All’ Interested in Leading the Labour Party If Starmer Goes
HK Reports 515 New Daily Covid Cases, Highest Tally in 6 Weeks
Former Trader Turns High School Math Team Into Wall Street Pipeline
Boring is Better for Top-Performing 401(k) Retirement Funds
French Open Updates | Garcia, Mladenovic Beat Gauff, Pegula
MTV Movie & TV Awards Return Sunday; ‘Spider-Man’ Leads Noms
Western ‘Unity’ Is Making the Ukraine War Worse
Italy’s Romance with Meritocracy Has Been On-Again, Off-Again
What About That Anti-Semitic Pig on Martin Luther’s Church?
Oz Won by Ditching the Oprahverse for Trump and Planet Hannity
Sheryl Sandberg’s ‘Lean In’ Missed What Most Women Needed
NRA Lobbying Curbs Research That Can Prevent Gun Violence Deaths
3 Dead, 11 Wounded in Downtown Philadelphia Shooting
Activision Retaliated Against Staff, Union Complaint Claims
McDonald’s Franchise to Face Trial in Teen’s Sex Harassment Suit
Greek Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Athens for Second Day
Lightning, Hail, Floods Lash France, Leaving 1 Dead, Damage
Discovering a New City, One Space Invader at a Time
The New LaGuardia Is Haunted by the Mistakes of its Past
LA Crime Targeting Rich Shifts Mayor Race to Billionaire Caruso
Tron Modifies USDD Stablecoin to Avoid Woes of TerraUSD
Lunatics See Meager Gains Since Relaunch of Failed Crypto Token
New York Crypto Mining Moratorium Bill Goes to Hochul
Travelers wait in a long queue to pass through the security check at Heathrow Airport, London, on June 1.
Photographer: Carl Court/Getty Images
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook for the latest news and analysis.
The Transport Secretary has rejected calls to open the door to more "cheap" foreign workers in a bid to relieve the pressure on the aviation sector.