Republicans Appeal Mail-In Ballots Ruling in Pennsylvania Senate Race

The Republican National Committee is appealing a Pennsylvania judge’s ruling that certain mail-in and absentee ballots must be counted in the too-close-to-call GOP US Senate race between celebrity physician Mehmet Oz and former Bridgewater Associates Executive David McCormick.
Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled in McCormick’s favor on Thursday in a dispute over ballots without a handwritten date on the return envelope. She directed Pennsylvania counties to report one vote tally to the secretary of state that includes those ballots and another that does not, until a final decision is made about whether the ballots must be included in the final result.