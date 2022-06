From the start, Mehmet Oz seemed like an odd prospect to win over die-hard Republican voters in Pennsylvania. His ties to the state were flimsy. His past views on abortion and gun control were out of step with party orthodoxy. He’s Muslim and once served in Turkey’s army. None of it screamed made-for-MAGA.

Yet Oz narrowly pulled off a win to become the Republican nominee for the state’s open US Senate seat after rival David McCormick conceded Friday night, saying that an automatic recount underway wouldn’t change the outcome. Oz had earlier fended off upstart Kathy Barnette after a slugfest of a campaign.