Microsoft Says It Will Work With Unions, With Eye on Activision

Microsoft Corp. said it will work with labor groups when workers wish to join them, taking a pre-emptive stance amid a wave of union organizing in the tech industry and ahead of its acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc., home of the first labor union in the gaming industry.

In a blog post outlining the company’s principles on engaging with employees, Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith wrote that workers “will never need to organize to have a dialogue with Microsoft’s leaders,” but that the software giant recognizes some employees in some countries may choose to join a labor organization.