Buffalo Massacre Suspect Faces Life in Prison for Racist Rampage

The man accused of killing 10 people and wounding three in a racially motivated rampage in a Buffalo supermarket faces spending the rest of his life in prison after being the first person in New York state to be charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

Payton Gendron, 18, was confronted in a hearing Thursday with an indictment charging him with 25 criminal counts including the domestic terrorism charge, which was passed in 2020 and mandates life in prison without an opportunity for parole. Prosecutors said it’s the first time such charges have been filed in New York State.