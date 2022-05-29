Wild Five Months Leaves Wall Street Split on When Selloff Ends

With stocks rallying as May draws to a close, investors are wondering if the worst of this year’s collapse is over.
No doubt, it’s been awful start to 2022 by almost any measure. The S&P 500’s 13% drop so far this year is its biggest since 1970, fueled by recession fears as the Federal Reserve embarks on its most aggressive tightening of monetary policy since 2000 to fight inflation. Rising interest rates dented the allure of technology and growth shares, with the Nasdaq 100’s 22% plunge ranking as its largest ever.