Banks See Strong Corporate Borrowing in Canada Despite Inflation

The risk of stagflation isn’t causing companies to pull back on investment yet, according to the finance chiefs of some of Canada’s largest banks.
“They are ramping up inventories and investing in their businesses. And that’s what’s driving the increased borrowing, whether that’s increasing utilization of lines, which we are seeing, or new borrowing with existing and new clients,” Hratch Panossian, chief financial officer of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said in an interview. “Everybody is aware of the environment and some of the fluidity around it, but sentiment generally remains positive.”