Jack Ma’s Ant Ekes Out Profit Rise as Fintech Overhaul Advances

Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. saw profit inch up in the three months to December, despite setbacks from regulatory overhauls taming the country’s fintech industry.
The Hangzhou-based company contributed 7.28 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings, a filing showed Thursday. Based on Alibaba’s one-third stake in Ant, that translates to an estimated 22.05 billion yuan in profit for Ant’s December quarter, or an 1.3% increase from a year earlier. Ant’s earnings lag a quarter behind Alibaba’s. Ant declined to comment.