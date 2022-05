Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin said there is no genuine investment that can get anywhere close to 20% returns per year while analyzing the implosion of the Terra blockchain which sent the crypto market into freefall earlier this month.

The algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD and its sister coin LUNA have been the major catalysts for the bear market, dropping to nearly zero dollars over the course of a few days and wiping out $60 billion in Terra coins alone.