Dell’s Sales Top Estimates on Strong Office PC Growth

  • Revenue jumps 16% to $26.1 billion led by commercial PC sales
  • Hardware maker sees sales increases across its business lines
Dell Technologies Inc. reported quarterly revenue that topped analysts estimates on strong demand for business PCs and networking services, a sign that companies have been modernizing their technology stacks as workers return to the office. The shares jumped in extended trading.

Sales climbed 16% to $26.1 billion in the fiscal first quarter, which ended April 29. Analysts, on average, projected $25 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue was bolstered by a 22% rise to $12 billion from commercial PCs, one of Dell’s highest-grossing products, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said Thursday in a statement. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.84 a share, also topping analyst estimates.