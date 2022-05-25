Russia to Service Debt in Rubles After US Closes Loophole
Finance Minister slams ‘artifical’ situation in statement
Russia is moving closer to first foreign default in a century
Bloomberg News
Updated on
Russia will service its dollar debt in rubles because the expiry of a sanctions loophole means Moscow can no longer make payments in the US currency.
“The current situation has nothing in common with 1998, when Russia didn’t have sufficient funds to pay its debts,” Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement, referring to the year Russia defaulted on about $40 billion of its local bonds.