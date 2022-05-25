 Skip to content
Red Sox Pound White Sox 16-3, Extend Win Streak to 6 Games

Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, left, celebrates his three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease with third base coach Carlos Febles during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS (MARK GONZALES)
Chicago (AP) -- Trevor Story and Christian Vazquez each hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as the Boston Red Sox set season highs in runs and hits in a 16-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Story’s homer off Dylan Cease capped a four-run first inning. Vazquez hit a three-run shot off Matt Foster to highlight a six-run sixth. Kike Hernandez hit Cease’s first pitch for a homer, and Rafael Devers led off the fourth with a homer off Jose Ruiz as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games.