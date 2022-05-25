ECB’s Guindos Says Bigger Rate Steps Will Depend on Outlook

European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said it’s sensible to assume negative interest rates will be gone by the end of the third quarter, and said the prospect of more aggressive hikes will depend on the economic outlook.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, he endorsed President Christine Lagarde’s monetary policy roadmap signaling two quarter-point increases. When asked if there could be a case for bigger moves as sought by some officials, he said that such a decision would hang on the data and forecasts available at the time.