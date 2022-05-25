Biden Invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro for Bilateral Meeting at Americas Summit

US President Joe Biden, seeking to bolster participation in a regional summit he’s hosting in Los Angeles, has invited Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the event, according to a Brazilian government official familiar with the matter.
Biden’s invitation was delivered Tuesday by Christopher Dodd, a special envoy from the White House to discuss the Summit of the Americas with leaders of the region, said the person, who requested anonymity because the matter isn’t public. The story was first reported by newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in Brazil.