SoftBank-Backed Delhivery Jumps More Than 10% in Mumbai Debut

SoftBank-backed Indian logistics firm Delhivery Ltd. climbed in early trading as investors brushed off rising global risks to support the nation’s second-largest initial public offering of the year in its market debut.
The shares rose as much as 12% to 543.95 rupees in Mumbai, versus the issue price of 487 rupees. The company and its shareholders, including Carlyle’s CA Swift Investments and SoftBank Vision Fund’s SVF Doorbell, had raised 52.35 billion rupees ($675 million) through the sale of both new and secondary shares.