Beijing Records More Covid Cases; Tianjin Locks Down City Center

Beijing continued to report Covid-19 cases in its now monthlong outbreak, as the nearby port city of Tianjin locked down a district at the center of the city amid a simmering flareup.
The capital reported 47 new Covid cases for Tuesday, compared with 48 on Monday. Cases spiked to 99 on Sunday, the highest of the current outbreak. While the numbers are still low, Beijing has been recording several dozen infections a day for the past month, suggesting mass-testing drives, work-from-home orders in some districts and other measures haven’t been enough to squelch the outbreak.