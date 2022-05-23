Transcript: Arthur Breitman On the Biggest Problems In Blockchain Design

With the recent plunge in prices, and the unraveling of certain protocols, there's a fresh round of questioning about what the point of crypto actually is. There's tons of money pouring into it, but still not a lot of tangible examples of it making things better, except among people who have gotten very rich on it. On this episode of the podcast, we speak with Arthur Breitman, the creator of the Tezos blockchain about blockchain design, and what it's actually good for. The episode was recorded in early April at the Milken Conference in Beverly Hills. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Arthur Breitman on the Biggest Proble...