Top HSBC Venture Capital Dealmaker Leaves to Start New Fund

Ore Adeyemi, a top dealmaker in HSBC Holdings Plc’s corporate venture capital arm, is leaving to start his own investment firm with two others from the bank, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Adeyemi has been at the bank about 16 years, most recently as managing director and global head of strategic innovation investments based in the San Francisco area. He’s planning to launch a venture capital fund with Tom Bussey, an investment director in the HSBC venture capital group, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.