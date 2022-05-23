Temasek-Backed Mapletree Trusts Get Nod for $3.1 Billion Merger

Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust have been given the green light by shareholders to merge in a S$4.2 billion ($3.1 billion) deal to expand across Asia.
Owners of both units -- whose largest holder is state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte. -- approved the proposal at extraordinary general meetings on Monday. When completed, the transaction will make the combined entity the seventh-largest real estate investment trust in Asia with an expected market value of about S$10.5 billion.