Latvia needs a NATO brigade, a military contingent that would amount to as many as 5,000 troops, to deter Russia from a potential attack, the Baltic nation’s head of state said in an interview.

President Egils Levits said Latvia will push for additional troops at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit next month in Madrid, in coordination with other states on the alliance’s eastern flank that are calling for bolstering the region’s defenses in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.