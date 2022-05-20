 Skip to content
Politics

Voting Begins in Tight Race for Next PM: Australia Election

Scott Morrison, right, shakes hands with Anthony Albanese during the third leaders’ debate of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney, on May 11.
Photographer: Lukas Coch/Getty Images
Australian voters began casting their votes Saturday in a national election that might see the opposition Labor Party narrowly beat the ruling Liberal National coalition. 

However neither party is making predictions, bearing in mind Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s upset win in 2019 when he beat the Labor Party despite trailing them in the polls. This time, his coalition has also been behind the Labor Party in opinion surveys throughout the six-week campaign as voters were largely disgruntled with his handling of the pandemic and the rising cost of living. 