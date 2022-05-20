Voting Begins in Tight Race for Next PM: Australia Election

Australian voters began casting their votes Saturday in a national election that might see the opposition Labor Party narrowly beat the ruling Liberal National coalition.
However neither party is making predictions, bearing in mind Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s upset win in 2019 when he beat the Labor Party despite trailing them in the polls. This time, his coalition has also been behind the Labor Party in opinion surveys throughout the six-week campaign as voters were largely disgruntled with his handling of the pandemic and the rising cost of living.