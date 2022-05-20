Yesterday in Denver, It Was Almost 90. Today, It’s Snowing.

Denver’s weather whiplash has sent the city from summer to winter in 24 hours, with a snow blizzard hitting the region on Friday.
Thursday’s high temperature reached 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius), only to see readings crash the next day, said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. At midday Friday, Denver was at 37 degrees in a rain-snow mix, with the possibility of 4 to 8 inches of snow falling overnight. Even more snow is forecast for nearby Colorado mountain towns.