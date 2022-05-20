Investors Urge US to Extend Russian Bond Payment Waiver

Investors are lobbying the US government to extend a key waiver that’s allowed them to receive payments on Russian bonds despite sanctions.
The temporary exemption, which has helped Russia avoid a default, is due to expire on May 25, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has indicated that the US will likely let it lapse. In a letter to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control dated May 12, the Investment Company Institute, whose members manage about $31 trillion in the US, asked that OFAC extend the waiver by three months.