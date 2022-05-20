 Skip to content
Politics

Investors Urge US to Extend Russian Bond Payment Waiver

  • ICI calls on OFAC to extend carve-out deadline to August
  • Says ending waiver does not have a commensurate harm on Russia
Police officers patrol Red Square, near the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia.

Police officers patrol Red Square, near the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia.

Source: Bloomberg

By

Investors are lobbying the US government to extend a key waiver that’s allowed them to receive payments on Russian bonds despite sanctions.

The temporary exemption, which has helped Russia avoid a default, is due to expire on May 25, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has indicated that the US will likely let it lapse. In a letter to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control dated May 12, the Investment Company Institute, whose members manage about $31 trillion in the US, asked that OFAC extend the waiver by three months.