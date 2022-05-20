 Skip to content
Politics
Economics

G-7 to Agree More Than $19 Billion in Short-Term Aid for Ukraine

  • German finance minister confirms amount in Bloomberg interview
  • G-7 ministers, central bank chiefs concluding meeting in Bonn
Video player cover image
WATCH: German Finance Minister Lindner speaks on the sidelines of a meeting of G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors near Bonn.Source: Bloomberg
Updated on

The Group of Seven industrialized nations will agree on more than 18 billion euros ($19 billion) in aid for Ukraine to guarantee the short-term finances of the government in Kyiv, according to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

“We have to guarantee the capability of Ukraine to defend itself so we are here fundraising to secure the liquidity of the Ukrainian government,” Lindner said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of a meeting of G-7 finance ministers near Bonn.