G-7 to Agree More Than $19 Billion in Short-Term Aid for Ukraine

The Group of Seven industrialized nations will agree on more than 18 billion euros ($19 billion) in aid for Ukraine to guarantee the short-term finances of the government in Kyiv, according to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.
“We have to guarantee the capability of Ukraine to defend itself so we are here fundraising to secure the liquidity of the Ukrainian government,” Lindner said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg Television on the sidelines of a meeting of G-7 finance ministers near Bonn.