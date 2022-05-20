 Skip to content
Markets

China Spent Over $6 Billion on Russian Energy Imports in April

  • Nearly three-quarters of April’s purchases were energy-related
  • Coking coal shipments for the steel industry more than doubled
Video player cover image
WATCH: China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, according to people with knowledge of the plan.Source: Bloomberg
By

Updated on

China kept buying more energy from Russia, with purchases of oil, gas and coal jumping 75% in April to over $6 billion, even as domestic demand slowed due to a resurgent virus and the US and Europe moved away from purchases.

Imports of Russian liquefied natural gas surged 80% from a year earlier to 463,000 tons, according to Chinese customs data on Friday. That’s despite China’s total imports of the super-chilled fuel dropping by more than a third as lockdowns and other restrictions on industrial activity choked demand.