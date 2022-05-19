France’s Deepening Nuclear Crisis Means More Energy Pain for Europe

French electricity prices climbed after the region’s biggest power producer cut its nuclear output target for a third time this year, the latest sign that the region’s power crisis is worsening.
Less electricity from Electricite de France SA’s fleet, the backbone of Europe’s integrated power system, is sending prices higher just as soaring inflation is pushing up costs for everything from gasoline to food. It could get even worse in winter as France, a traditional exporter of electricity, may be forced to import more from its neighbors.