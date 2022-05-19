 Skip to content
France’s Deepening Nuclear Crisis Means More Energy Pain for Europe

  • Atomic generation for 2022 lowest in three decades, EDF says
  • Reactor output reduced with half the fleet out of service
Cooling towers at EDF's Dampierre-en-Burly nuclear plant in France.
Cooling towers at EDF's Dampierre-en-Burly nuclear plant in France.Photographer: Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg
French electricity prices climbed after the region’s biggest power producer cut its nuclear output target for a third time this year, the latest sign that the region’s power crisis is worsening. 

Less electricity from Electricite de France SA’s fleet, the backbone of Europe’s integrated power system, is sending prices higher just as soaring inflation is pushing up costs for everything from gasoline to food. It could get even worse in winter as France, a traditional exporter of electricity, may be forced to import more from its neighbors. 