EU Reaches Deal to Fill Gas Storage to 80% Before Winter

European Union lawmakers and countries reached a deal to set a minimum natural-gas storage level before winter, as the bloc tries to avoid an energy crunch resulting from a potential halt in Russian supplies.

The two sides agreed with the European Commission’s proposal to set a minimum storage level of 80% before Nov. 1, increasing to 90% for subsequent winters. In addition, member states without storage facilities will need to ensure that at least 15% of their average consumption in the last five years is stored in another EU country.