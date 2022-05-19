Economists See Aggressive RBI Hikes After Hawkish Minutes

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to aggressively tighten policy in the next meeting after minutes of its off-cycle policy review earlier this month revealed that rate setters pitched for front loading hikes amid a worsening inflation outlook.
Economists at Nomura Holdings Inc., Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG forecast the RBI to raise rates by as much as 50 basis points when it meets June 6-8. Citigroup Inc. said the minutes reveal a “clear hawkish commitment” by the central bank to bring back inflation closer to its 2-6% target band.