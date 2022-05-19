Ebola Fatalities in Congo Raise Concern of More Virulent Strain

The strain of Ebola virus that killed all three people known to have caught it in the Democratic Republic of Congo since April may be more virulent, according to a nonprofit group that runs three treatment centers there.

An acute loss of blood was the first symptom observed in all three patients reported in Congo’s remote northwestern province of Equateur, said Baweye Mayoum Barka, the incoming head of mission in the country for the Alliance for International Medical Actions. That’s unlike cases seen during the previous two outbreaks there in which most began with fever or fatigue and only about 15% of patients hemorrhaged, he said.