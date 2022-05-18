 Skip to content
US Military Chief Says Taiwan Must Strengthen Its Defenses

  • Navy’s Gilday sees thorough weapons training as essential
  • Armed forces leaders discuss what’s been learned from Ukraine
Michael Gilday in 2021.
Photographer: Alex Wong/Getty Images  

Taiwan must gird itself against potential Chinese aggression through military deterrence that includes acquiring the right weapons and proper training, the top US naval officer said on Tuesday.   

“That is a big lesson learned and a wakeup call, particularly with respect to not only having the right kit but are people trained to use it the right way,” Admiral Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, said at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations that focused on knowledge gleaned from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “That shouldn’t be lost on us with respect to Taiwan.”