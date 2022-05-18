North Korea May Launch ICBM in Show of Strength as Covid Surge Challenges Kim

Kim Jong Un may be preparing to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile to coincide with U.S. President Joe Biden’s trip to the region, CNN reported, as the North Korean leader battles a Covid-19 outbreak confronting his regime.

Kim looks to be preparing to test launch an ICBM in the next two to four days, the cable news channel said, citing a US official familiar with the latest intelligence assessment. North Korea’s ICBMs are designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US mainland, and the country in March fired one off for the first time in more than four years -- highlighting the feat in a slickly produced video shown on state TV.