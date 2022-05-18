Untitled Basquiat Painting Sells for $85 Million at Auction

A 16 foot-wide, 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for $85 million on Wednesday night at Phillips in New York, yielding a 48% return for its seller, the Japanese e-commerce billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.
Maezawa had purchased Untitled at Christie’s New York in 2016 for $57.3 million, making it, at the time, the most expensive work by Basquiat to ever sell at auction. A year later Maezawa broke his own record, purchasing a black skull by Basquiat for $110.5 million at Sotheby’s New York in 2017.