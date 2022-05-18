Africa’s drive to set up a vaccine industry after being left at the back of the queue in the global scramble for Covid-19 shots has stumbled at the first hurdle.
As the omicron variant was spreading through South Africa late last year, the continent’s biggest pharmaceutical company was negotiating a deal to make a Covid-19 vaccine under license from Johnson & Johnson. Five months later, and after starting production in March, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. hasn’t received a single order. Now it’s considering using the facility to make anesthetics.