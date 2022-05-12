Billionaire LA Mayor Candidate Caruso Picks Up Support of Rival

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso’s Los Angeles mayoral bid won the endorsement of rival candidate Joe Buscaino, a city councilmember and former police officer, who’s dropping out of the race.
Caruso and Karen Bass, a Democratic congresswoman, are statistically tied in the race for mayor of the US’s second-largest city, according to a Los Angeles Times poll of likely voters released last month. The non-partisan primary election is June 7 with the top two candidates competing in a general election in November.