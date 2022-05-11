Volkswagen to Revive Dormant Scout Brand to Aid US Growth Push

Volkswagen AG is set to revive the Scout offroading vehicle brand to bolster its expansion in the US, where the company has long struggled due to a lack of popular sport utility vehicle and pickup models in its lineup.

Europe’s biggest carmaker plans to introduce an electric SUV and a battery-powered pickup truck under the Scout nameplate, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. VW’s board of directors is expected to sign off on the move later on Wednesday. VW declined to comment.