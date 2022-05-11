 Skip to content
Markets

India RBI Open to Steps Aimed at Cooling Bond Yields

  • Yields have fallen in recent days on talk of RBI support
  • RBI surprised markets last week with interest rate hike
The Reserve Bank of India headquarters&nbsp;in Mumbai, India.

The Reserve Bank of India headquarters in Mumbai, India.

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

India’s central bank would be open to bond purchases but may prefer other measures such as easing investment rules for banks to boost demand for government securities, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Reserve Bank of India may consider easing the so-called held-to-maturity investment norms for banks, allowing them to buy more debt without marking losses as these measures have more impact than open-market purchases, said the person, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.