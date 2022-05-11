India RBI Open to Steps Aimed at Cooling Bond Yields

India’s central bank would be open to bond purchases but may prefer other measures such as easing investment rules for banks to boost demand for government securities, a person familiar with the matter said.
The Reserve Bank of India may consider easing the so-called held-to-maturity investment norms for banks, allowing them to buy more debt without marking losses as these measures have more impact than open-market purchases, said the person, who declined to be identified as the discussions are private.