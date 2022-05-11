 Skip to content
Markets

India Central Bank Set to Raise Inflation Forecast in June

  • Central bank’s inflation forecast of 5.7% under pressure
  • Inflation likely to stay above target range for three quarters

India’s central bank will raise its inflation forecast in the June monetary policy meeting amid elevated commodity prices, possibly setting the stage for more interest rate increases by August, a person familiar with the matter said.

There is also a growing chance that inflation will breach the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s targeted 2%-6% range for the next two quarters as a shortage of coal and edible oils would feed into the readings, said the person who declined to be identified as the discussions are private. 