Small Caps Sinking Below Support Level Is Warning for All Stocks

Even with equity futures gaining Tuesday morning, the smallest companies in the stock market are sending a danger signal that all investors will want to watch carefully.
The small-cap Russell 2000 Index broke below 1,800 on Monday, a level that could serve as a warning for the broader stock market. With the index falling 4.2% to 1,762, traders are now watching to see if it can hold above 1,740, a prior all-time high hit in 2018, Michael Casper, an equity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a research note.