Russia's Lukoil Keeps Payments to Creditors Flowing Following Contact

Russia’s second-biggest oil producer, Lukoil PJSC, successfully sent through its latest coupon payment as the company plots its way through a raft of restrictions triggered by the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Investors received the transfer totaling $29.1 million that was due last Friday on its 2030 notes, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity. Earlier, Bloomberg News reported the company had asked its investors to disclose their identity and how much of its foreign currency debt they hold.