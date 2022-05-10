 Skip to content
Roblox Misses Revenue Estimates on Slowing Post-Pandemic Growth

  • Game platform sees active users jump to record 54.1 million
  • New effort announced to expand ads, increase younger audience
Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Roblox Corp., a video game platform aimed at preteens and teenagers, reported bookings that declined from a year ago and missed analysts’ estimates, continuing a trend that saw the time players spent on the platform growing slower than during the pandemic. 

Bookings, which include revenue and deferred revenue and other adjustments, fell 3% to $631.2 million, in the period ended March 31, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $633.3 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.