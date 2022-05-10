Roblox Misses Revenue Estimates on Slowing Post-Pandemic Growth

Roblox Corp., a video game platform aimed at preteens and teenagers, reported bookings that declined from a year ago and missed analysts’ estimates, continuing a trend that saw the time players spent on the platform growing slower than during the pandemic.
Bookings, which include revenue and deferred revenue and other adjustments, fell 3% to $631.2 million, in the period ended March 31, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $633.3 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.