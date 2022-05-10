Musk-Twitter Deal Spread at Widest as Traders Doubt Takeover

Traders are the most skeptical they’ve ever been about whether Elon Musk will actually complete his proposed purchase of Twitter Inc.

The spread on the deal, which offers an indication of how much Wall Street believes the takeover will be completed, jumped to $6.94 on Tuesday -- the widest since the billionaire launched his bid and almost twice where it was last week when he announced a roughly $7.1 billion financing commitment. Twitter shares ended Tuesday at $47.26, while Musk has offered to purchase the social media platform for $54.20.