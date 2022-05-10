Midea Former CFO Choy Joins Product Testing Firm UL

Midea Group Co.’s former chief financial officer Jeremy Choy is joining product testing, inspection and certification firm UL as a senior dealmaker, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Choy will start in UL’s Hong Kong office and relocate to its headquarters in Northbrook, Illinois in the summer, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. As senior vice president, chief strategy and corporate development officer, his responsibilities will include mergers & acquisitions, the person said.