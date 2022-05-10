Investor Lobby Pushes UK Grocers to Improve Consumer Health

An influential lobby group is stepping up pressure on Britain’s supermarkets to offer healthier food at a time when the country is on track to be Europe’s most overweight nation in a decade.
ShareAction joined a non-profit group to launch an index to measure how much UK grocers prioritize consumer health, tracking everything from the amount of salt and sugar in products to appropriate advertising of goods. ShareAction and the Access to Nutrition Initiative found that fewer than half of UK supermarkets have set targets to increase sales of healthy food.