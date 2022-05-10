Elliott’s Plan to Shake Up Suncor Meets Investor Skepticism

As frustrated as Suncor Energy Inc. investors have been with the oil company’s performance in recent years, several holders say they’re skeptical of a proposal by Elliott Investment Management LP to overhaul the company’s board, management and operations.
Elliott, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, has a track record of shaking up large underperforming oil and gas companies. In 2019, it called for a breakup of Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the removal of its CEO, which won the backing of other institutional investors.